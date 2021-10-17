Slavisa Jokanovic makes claim over Sheffield United player

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has told the club’s official website that he feels Lys Mousset can be an important player for his side this season after the striker scored in the win over Stoke City.

The Blades emerged as 2-1 winners at Bramall Lane yesterday thanks to goals from the Frenchman and David McGoldrick as they earnt an impressive comeback win against the early Sky Bet Championship pace setters.

Mousset was introduced from the bench and made a great impact upon proceedings as he helped his side to turn the match on it’s head after they had fallen behind to Jacob Brown’s goal just short of the hour mark.

Speaking after the game, Jokanovic was quick to praise the striker before making the following claim:

“We can trust him (Mousset) and he can be an important player for us.

“It’s an important push for them (Mousset and McGoldrick).”

Mousset has only featured three times for the Blades so far this season and will now be hoping that this goal can kickstart his campaign after being out injured for a period.

The striker originally moved to the Steel City club back in the summer of 2019 from Bournemouth and has gone on to score seven goals in just south of 50 games.

The Verdict

It is a big boost for Sheffield United to have Mousset back fit and firing and the hope will be now that he can kick on from here and go on a run of scoring.

The French striker hasn’t made much of a lasting impact since moving to Bramall Lane and the challenge will be now for him to finally justify the money that was spent on his services,

Sheffield United boast a wealth of attacking options, yet none of them have really thrived on a regular basis this season aside from Billy Sharp.

Mousset could now be the man who emerges from the shadows to contribute heavily for his side after overcoming his injury problems.