Slavisa Jokanovic makes claim over his Sheffield United future

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has claimed to The Star that he can still be a success at the club following a difficult start to his reign at Bramall Lane.

The Blades currently sit 17th in the Sky Bet Championship standings at the time of writing and are currently at a very real risk of missing out on their goal of instant promotion back to the Premier League altogether.

Jokanovic has previous experience of getting both Watford and Fulham to the top flight earlier in his career and has been expected by many to repeat the feat with the Blades.

Despite what has been considered a poor start to their league campaign, Jokanovic was in bullish mood over his future, as he stated the following recently:

“I always believe I will be successful.

“I came here to improve my prestige, be successful and enjoy my life. Am I completely happy? No. I expected it would be easier.

“But I don’t give up. I never come into work in this mood. What will happen? We will see.”

Quiz: Have Sheffield United ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 St Mary's? Yes No

The Blades are currently on a run of two wins in their last six league outings and will be seeking to turn the tide over the coming weeks and months.

Sheffield United are back in Championship action tomorrow afternoon as they take on Coventry City in the early kick off at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The Verdict

The pressure is well and truly on Jokanovic at present and it is fair to say that patience will begin to wear thin with him if he doesn’t start to get his side clicking.

Sheffield United have an embarrassment of quality and experience within their squad, however they are yet to have really hit the levels that they are capable of so far.

January could well be the manager’s saving grace, with the month offering him a chance to potentially get rid of some dead wood and bring some new faces in.

In short results must turn around quickly, otherwise his position could be under severe threat.