Slavisa Jokanovic makes admission over Sheffield United’s transfer plans

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted to The Star that the January transfer window is not his priority this week.

The Blades endured a slightly quieter summer with regards to bringing in new players to supplement their existing squad, with the likes of Robin Olsen, Ben Davies, Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Hourihane all arriving on loan whilst Adlène Guédioura was snapped up on a free transfer.

This has led to many suggestions that the Blades didn’t get all the players that they were looking for during that window, leading to speculation that the Steel City side could be busy come the turn of the new year when the January window rolls around.

However Jokanovic was quick to dampen any talk around potential transfers recently as he stated the following;

“To be honest, the transfer window is not my priority this week. I am thinking about different things.

“The recruitment department is giving me some information about what can happen. From another side, some players need to open their mind and be ready to be on the field. But some positions we maybe need.”

Quiz: Did these 25 Sheffield United transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Sheffield United have signed Billy Sharp more than once? True False

Aside from potentially bringing players in, the Blades will also be wary of losing the players that they already have at their disposal, with several members of the team having now entered the final year of their contracts.

Securing the more key members of the squad on fresh terms will surely be high up on the priority list of Jokanovic and the club hierarchy.

The Verdict

There are certainly some areas of the team that Jokanovic would like to improve, but it is still early days with regards to what could happen in January.

He already has a very talented and strong squad at his disposal and it may well be the case that he has to offload players before he can bring any new ones in.

They could certainly do with an out and out winger at Bramall Lane and it is clearly a position that they looked at in the summer after previously being linked with both Manchester United’s Amad Diallo and Barcelona’s Alex Collado.

However January is a lot harder window to get players in and the Blades may well have to play another waiting game in order to secure their top targets.