Slavisa Jokanovic makes admission over Sheffield United contract talks

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has told The Star that he expects to be consulted by the club about potential player contract extensions.

A large number of the club’s current squad are now into the final 12 months of their existing deals at Bramall Lane, which means that the Blades are in a somewhat vulnerable position as we approach November.

The likes of centre back Chris Basham are all waiting to resolve their futures with the Steel City side, however the club do retain the option to extend several of these contracts by a further year thanks to clauses that are already written into the terms of the existing deals.

Now Jokanovic has admitted that he expects the club’s hierarchy to consult him first before making any decisions over whether to offer players extensions to their contracts or not:

“We don’t start, we have not started now, to take these kind of decisions. But I hope I will be important in this situation when we need to take them.”

Quiz: Did these 25 Sheffield United transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Sheffield United have signed Billy Sharp more than once? True False

A large number of the players who are due to see their contracts expire at the club in the new year were involved in the Blades’ recent game against Blackpool.

The priority off the pitch will certainly be on retaining these individuals in order to avoid losing them for free.

The Verdict

Sheffield United will certainly be wary of the situation that they find themselves in with regards to the futures of several of their most important and experienced players.

A lot of these individuals will have had success with the club at one point or another and therefore it is completely understandable that Jokanovic wants to be consulted with over their futures.

The 12 month extensions do make things a little easier for the Blades and it would be unsurprising if they do choose to take these options up.

This situation could however cause the club to cash in on some individuals come January in a bid to prevent the possibility of the players leaving for nothing next summer.