Slavisa Jokanovic makes admission as Sheffield United close in on transfer deal

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has told Yorkshire Live that Adlene Guedioura will soon be one of the club’s players.

The veteran midfielder has been training with the Blades for a good few weeks now and is now said to be closing in on a free transfer move to the Steel City to link up with Jokanovic’s side.

An Algerian international, Guedioura has been without a club since leaving Qatari Stars League side Al-Gharafa SC back in July.

Now it appears that he is set to make his return to English football and more specifically the EFL as Jokanovic quickly confirmed that a deal was close for the 35-year-old:

“Adlene has completed three weeks with us.

“He’s a player I have coached at two teams. He’s a free transfer player and I believe he will soon be our player and that’s it.

“What can he bring us? He’s a guy who is really positive in the dressing room.”

The midfielder played under the Serbian boss during their time together at Watford and has also taken in spells with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough.

Upon signing for the Blades, Guedioura will become Jokanovic’s fifth addition at the club since taking over the role that was vacated by Chris Wilder.

The Verdict

The 35-year-old is likely to be joining the squad as more of a rotation option more than anything, as there will be question marks over his ageing legs.

He has a good CV to back up why the club and more specifically the manager wants to bring him in and he could well add something different to what they already have at their disposal.

More of a midfield destroyer, Guedioura will mainly be tasked with disrupting opposition attacks and is likely to screen in front of the defence.

This is a player that Sheffield United need to succeed this season but it is as yet unclear as to whether this would be the right signing to move them forwards.