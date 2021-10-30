Slavisa Jokanovic issues strong response to questions over Sheffield United decisions

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has hit back at critics after sections of the Blades support questioned his decision in the Barnsley win last Sunday.

The former Watford and Fulham manager came under fire this week after he opted to bring on two more strikers with the side already in a 3-0 lead rather than opting to see the game out.

Barnsley almost clawed their way back into the game and score twice in the final ten minutes to make it a nervy finish for Sheffield United.

It now means Bramall Lane side have conceded the fourth most in the league leading to questions of the manager from sections of support.

Speaking about Sunday’s game, Jokanovic explained that he wanted the clean sheet, but didn’t feel the need to change the shape of the team in a game Sheffield United were controlling.

Of the substitutions, he told the Examiner Live: “I believe the best form of defence is to attack. To attack is better than to drop in the box and defend all the game.

“Against Barnsley, I didn’t feel there was a need to change the shape. I didn’t see any dangerous situation for us that I felt we needed two more defenders.”

Jokanovic then went on to hit back those who criticise his approach, as he added: “If you ask me should I change to play 4-5-1 when we are 3-0 up?

“No. If you ask me if I am ready to set up and finish the game 3-0, no. I try to score four and a fifth, we didn’t and they did score.

“I am thinking we play on the counter to make more damage, we didn’t do the damage and then we did our own damage for different reasons.”

Sheffield United are next in action when they host Blackpool at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Sheffield United lack balance in their play and have relied heavily on individuals this season.

The likes of Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick and Lys Moussett have all played a huge part in ensuring Sheffield United pick up points.

However, it’s hard to criticise the style of play and mentality Jokanovic is deploying given Sheffield United’s struggles in the 2020/21 season in front of goal. Now they are creating chances and that emphasis on attack is sure balance out at the other end of the pitch during the season.

That in turn, should give the Blades the chance to make a strong push for the play-offs at the very least this season.