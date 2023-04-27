Slavisa Jokanovic has issued a message to former club Sheffield United following their promotion to the Premier League.

Jokanovic took over the Blades in the aftermath of their most recent relegation to the Championship.

However, his time at Bramall Lane did not last long and he was ultimately replaced by Paul Heckingbottom in the early months of the 2021-22 campaign.

Heckingbottom oversaw a turnaround in fortunes that has now led to the club securing automatic promotion back to the top flight at the second attempt.

What was Slavisa Jokanovic's message to Sheffield United?

Jokanovic congratulated the Yorkshire club for earning their place back in the top flight.

He expressed his happiness towards the club and the fans, despite only being in charge at Bramall Lane for a few short months.

“Congratulations to Sheffield United on their promotion!” wrote Jokanovic, via Twitter.

“Happy for the club and the fans.”

The 54-year-old took charge of just 19 league games during his time with the club, winning only six and was dismissed after six months with the Blades.

What has Slavisa Jokanovic done since leaving Sheffield United?

Jokanovic is currently manager of Dynamo Moscow, where he took charge in June 2022.

The club are currently sixth in the league, having won 11 of their first 24 league games and previously finished third under the Serbian last year.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United will now be planning for life back in the Premier League following confirmation of their place in the top two.

A 2-0 win over West Brom came from goals courtesy of Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Despite facing pressure from Luton Town and Middlesbrough in recent weeks, United maintained their good form to seal automatic promotion alongside Burnley.

What next for Sheffield United?

Jokanovic didn’t quite work out with United, but it is nice that he still took the time to congratulate the club on their success.

The Serbian has also managed the likes of Fulham and Watford in English football, where he enjoyed promotion success at both clubs.

However, for whatever reason, things didn’t pan out the same way during his time at Bramall Lane.

Instead, Heckingbottom took the ball and ran with it, instantly improving both performances and results.

This top two finish is richly deserved for a team that has been in the automatic promotion places for most of the campaign.

Survival in the Premier League will now be the main goal for the exciting year ahead.