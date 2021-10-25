Slavisa Jokanovic issues message on Lys Mousset after Sheffield United’s win over Barnsley

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has urged Lys Mousset to continue to improve and work to keep himself in the best condition for the Blades following his brace against Barnsley.

It has been a difficult start to the season for Mousset with the forward once again struggling with issues over his fitness for the Blades.

However, after scoring from the bench in their 2-1 win against Stoke City earlier in the month, Jokanovic handed him his first start in the league against Barnsley.

That decision proved to be the right one, with Mousset managing to show real composure to find the net twice in the space of a few minutes early on in the second half to put the Blades 2-0 ahead at Oakwell.

Mousset’s performance and finishing in the final third demonstrated the extra firepower he can bring to the table for the Blades this season in the Championship.

The forward though ended up having to leave the field early through another injury issue. That will be a concern now over whether he can keep himself fully fit for the rest of the campaign.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Jokanovic has urged Mousset to continue to improve his form and cooperate with the coaching staff to show his quality and avoid these recurring fitness issues.

He said: “I believe he still has a huge gap for improvement. We will demand a lot from him, we will help him and push him in the right way. But we also expect cooperation from him.

“He is cooperating with us in some way at the moment to try and get to the optimum level. He has the talent and the speed in his body. He showed the quality he had with the finishes and was a big problem for the Barnsley defenders but in the end we had to take a decision (to make a substitution) because of a small problem.”

On how important Mousset can be this season he added: “How good can he be? That depends on Lys.

“He can do important things for us and I expect him to become more important. We don’t want him to damage himself and we are here to try and help and support him. He can be a big success and very important for us if he shows the same cooperation.”

The verdict

Jokanovic faces a major challenge in how he manages Mousset this season because he showed against Barnsley that he could be a very good option for them to have upfront in the Championship this term.

However, it will be difficult to rely on the forward if he continues to suffer issues with his fitness.

It seems here that Jokanovic is challenging him to work on that so that he can have more involvement on a regular basis in the starting line-up.

Mousset needs to show that he is willing to put the work in to keep himself in the best condition. If he can do that then he might well emerge as one of the best strikers in the league with the natural quality that he has.

How Sheffield United handle Mousset’s situation over the coming months could have a major impact on how high they can push up the league during the rest of the campaign.