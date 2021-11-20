Slavisa Jokanovic issues honest Sheffield United verdict after club’s draw with Coventry

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted that the club cannot afford to dwell on the gap that has recently opened up between them and the play-off places.

The Blades would have been hoping to kick-start their season by securing an eye-catching victory over Coventry City today.

However, despite having 57% of the ball in this particular clash, United were unable to break down their opponents as both sides were forced to settle for a point.

Following a drab first-half, Jokanovic opted to replace Iliman Ndiaye with David McGoldrick who went on to miss two big chances at Bramall Lane.

The 33-year-old fired over the bar from Morgan Gibbs-White’s cross and then failed to convert in the closing stages of the game when well-placed.

Gibbs-White then went close to scoring what would have been a winning goal for Jokanovic’s side as his effort was saved by Coventry goalkeeper Simon Moore.

Making reference to his side, Jokanovic has admitted that although he is not happy with where United are in the league standings, he is not thinking about the play-off picture and is instead focusing on preparing the club for their clash with Reading.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live after his side’s 0-0 draw with Coventry, Jokanovic said: “The only worry is the next game.

“There’s a big difference in terms of the points but what I see today there is no difference in terms of the quality in the game. We did not find any benefit for our team.

“We will see where we are in May [but] right now we cannot be satisfied with our position and there is no time for us to be stopping.”

Jokanovic later added: “There is no point talking about how far behind we are.

“We cannot be depressive, I need support from everyone around me and it’s my job to encourage everyone.

“Don’t stop now.”

The Verdict

The Blades will need to step up their performances if they are to challenge for a top-six finish next year as they have only managed to accumulate 20 points from their opening 18 league games.

Whereas United did produce a relatively impressive defensive display against Coventry, they were relatively toothless in-front of goal until the closing stages of the match.

Set to face a Reading side on Tuesday who have also struggled for consistency in the Championship this season, it will be intriguing to see whether Jokanovic will be able to guide his side to a much-needed victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

By picking up all three points on their travels, the Blades could potentially use the momentum gained from this result to climb the second-tier standings over the Christmas period.