Slavisa Jokanovic issues furious reaction after Sheffield United fall to Bournemouth defeat

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic was not at all happy with the officials as his side were controversially beaten at Bournemouth this afternoon.

The Blades had looked pretty assured on the south coast and took the lead in the 56th minute through the impressive Morgan Gibbs-White.

However, in a remarkable three minute spell, Jokanovic’s side would fall behind, as Dominic Solanke scored from a penalty that appeared to be for a foul committed outside the box, with the Blades aggrieved that Phil Billing’s winner wasn’t disallowed for offside.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Jokanovic gave a frank assessment of Robert Jones and his assistants.

“I am not blind, I don’t need to see anything. If I really tell you what I think it will be expensive for me and I am not rich enough. It’s simple, two joke decisions and they cost us, so expensive. One was outside the box, I don’t need to see it. I could see in the field and the second goal was clearly offside.

“That’s it, simple as that. They don’t come back into the game, some guy puts them back into the game.”

The verdict

You can’t really argue with Jokanovic here as the decisions have gone against the Blades big time today, so you can understand the frustration.

With the international break upon us, this one is going to hurt all connected to the club over the next few weeks but the boss will have to take the positives from the game.

They did impress against a promotion rival and they need to carry that level of performance moving forward and they will hope that these decisions to even themselves up over the season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.