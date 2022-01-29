Slavisa Jokanovic issues fresh Sheffield United claim

Former Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic believes the Blades are still in with a chance of winning promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, speaking to the Daily Mirror.

The South Yorkshire outfit endured an underwhelming start to the 2021/22 campaign under his stewardship, winning just six of his 19 league games in charge before being dismissed in the latter stages of November.

At that point, the Blades were sitting in 16th place and although United had endured a mixed summer transfer window and lost one of their prized assets in shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale, this was a surprisingly low position for the club under a manager who had won promotion with Watford and Fulham in the past.

With this and some sections of the Bramall Lane becoming dissatisfied with his style of play, Jokanovic wasn’t given the opportunity to take his old team further and was instantly succeeded by Paul Heckingbottom who has fared better than the 53-year-old.

Under the latter, United have managed to rise up to 12th place and will be backed to climb higher considering they have at least one game in hand over most of the teams around them going into this afternoon’s round of fixtures.

Not only is ex-manager Jokanovic backing Heckingbottom’s men to climb the table, but to also go all way as he retains the belief that the South Yorkshire club can still win promotion.

He said: “We could not fix it quickly. But I wish them all of the best, I hope they make the Premier League and it’s still possible this season so I hope they can make it.”

The Verdict:

Promotion is still a possibility – but they will face a bitter battle with others if they want to force their way into contention.

One of Blackburn or AFC Bournemouth look almost certain to secure a play-off place, with Queens Park Rangers being strong contenders all season and both Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest performing extremely well under their respective managers.

It’s Boro and Forest they probably have to be the most wary of considering the impact their managers have had since their arrivals. Chris Wilder’s high standards will help to maximise the former’s top-six chances – and there does seem to be a feel-good factor around the City Ground ever since Steve Cooper’s arrival at the latter.

The Blades should have belief in themselves though with the quality of players they have, though they will also understand that games aren’t won on paper, the reason why they’re not in the top six yet.

Their switch to a back three should pay dividends in making them real top-six contenders though – because they look much more confident in this system and that will provide them with the momentum needed to force their way into the promotion mix.