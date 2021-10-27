Slavisa Jokanovic issues frank message over his philosophy and approach at Sheffield United

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has insisted that he will not compromise over his philosophy and attack-minded approach to achieve short-term results.

The Blades have had a very mixed start to life this season under Jokanovic with them displaying some promising performances that have led to good results.

Those included strong displays in wins against the likes of Stoke City, Hull City, Peterborough United and for most of their 3-2 win at Barnsley on Sunday.

However, there have been plenty of negative results and performance from Sheffield United as well this season so far. That has seen them suffer bad defeats against the likes of West Brom, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Millwall in particular.

Jokanovic’s side perhaps summed up their season to date with their performance at Barnsley, where for most of the game they were good and went into a 3-0 lead as a result.

However, they then did not sit back and look to see out the game and instead conceded twice to allow the Tykes back into the contest.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Jokanovic insisted that he will not compromise his attack-minded philosophy and just sit back against teams during matches. He even went as far as claiming if that is what the Blades want then he is not the coach for them.

He said: “I am not the kind of coach who will ask their players to drop deep and try and simply defend. If you want the kind of coach who does that, then that isn’t me. If we are winning 3-0, then I will always prefer to try and score the fourth goal and then the fifth. That is the kind of coach and person I am.”

The verdict

Jokanovic has enjoyed a lot of success in the Championship as a manager in his career with him guiding both Watford and Fulham to promotion to the Premier League.

At times those two sides played some exhilarating football under Jokanovic’s management on their way to securing promotion and that they went on brilliant runs of form where the ripped the league apart.

You can therefore understand why Jokanovic is wanting to employ the same methods to his work at Bramall Lane this season.

However, he is working with a squad with different dynamics to the ones he had at Watford and Fulham and that is meaning that it is taking time for the Blades to find their best form.

Whilst being principled and having a philosophy that everyone at the club can follow and clearly understand is a positive, sometimes you do need to be mindful of a plan B when things are going against you.

It remains to be seen whether Jokanovic’s approach will translate into instant success for Sheffield United this season.

There is a sense though that a small amount of pragmatism at times could help them climb the table a little quicker than the path they are on at the moment.