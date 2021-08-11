Slavisa Jokanovic hints at Sheffield United player’s summer Bramall Lane exit

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted that Daniel Jebbison is likely to be loaned out before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

Jebbison made four appearances for the Blades’ first-team last season, and scored on his debut against Everton at Goodison Park.

The forward is well down the pecking order in Jokanovic’s plans for the first-team though, and it appears as though he could be on the move in the near future.

The 18-year-old has recently emerged as a transfer target for Sunderland, Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers and Beerschot (according to The Sun on Sunday, 8th August, page 67), so he’s certainly not short of offers at this moment in time.

Speaking in a post-match press conference (quotes sourced from The Star) after their win over Carlisle, Jokanovic admitted that Jebbison is likely to depart on loan, after revealing that he’s unsure as to whether he has space for the youngster in his first-team squad moving forwards this term.

“When one guy is out [Mousset], it’s a chance for all the players and Jebbo is one of the important products from our academy. We believe he has to be on the field, which is the only reason we’re thinking about a situation of loaning him.

“He has the quality but he needs to play games and I don’t know if I have the space for him. I believe he can go on loan.”

Sheffield United are set to return to action this weekend, when they travel to the Liberty Stadium to take on Swansea City, in what is likely to be a tricky test for the Blades, in their second league game of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Verdict:

This is definitely the right decision by Jokanovic this summer.

Jebbison has looked bright when he’s featured for the Blades’ first-team, as was the case against Carlisle United on Tuesday evening in the EFL Cup.

But Jokanovic has the likes of Oliver McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster ahead of Jebbison in the pecking order at Bramall Lane, and so a loan move away from the club this summer is likely to be the best move for all parties, as he looks to further his development in senior football.

It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up at this season, with the likes of Sunderland, Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers rivalling Belgian side Beerschot to a potential agreement for Jebbison.