Slavisa Jokanovic has his say on Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale pursuit

Slavisa Jokanovic does not want to lose Aaron Ramsdale in this transfer window, even if the Gunners offered Sheffield United £100 million for his signature, the Blades boss said in his pre-WBA press conference with quotes sourced from Richard Sutcliffe of The Athletic.

Arsenal’s interest in Ramsdale has been apparent for around a month or so and despite the speculation, the former England U21 international has played every minute of Championship action so far this term, keeping a clean sheet against Swansea City last time out.

Jokanovic said: “It is natural he wants to be a PL player. If you ask me if I want to sell him for £100m, ‘no’. But I understand the business side of the club.”

Slavisa Jokanovic wants to keep Aaron Ramsdale despite admitting the #twitterblades keeper is interested in joining Arsenal.

"It is natural he wants to be a PL player. If you ask me if I want to sell him for £100m, 'no'. But I understand the business side of the club." — Richard Sutcliffe (@RSooty73) August 17, 2021

Sheffield United have a difficult test as it is when they travel to the Hawthorns to face fellow newly relegated side West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday evening, the rumblings around the future of Aaron Ramsdale seem to be overshadowing that encounter at the moment.

It seems that if the 23-year-old does not start on Wednesday evening then the transfer will be imminent, even though Jokanovic is adamant about his desire to keep him at Bramall Lane.

Whether or not Ramsdale will get many first team minutes up against Bernd Leno remains to be seen but the communication and stance from his manager is clear.

The Verdict

Jokanovic’s engagement with the media on the situation does not seem completely healthy on the whole.

He is a foreign manager, who has won promotion from the Championship on two occasions, but the publicity that the negotiations are getting cannot be great for the mindsets of the players, preparing for a big game on Wednesday evening.

The Blades have not scored in the league yet this term and could drop into the relegation places if they are not victorious over Valerien Ismael’s men. The constant speculation and uncertainty around one of the club’s prized assets will only rub salt in the wound should they fall to a defeat at the Hawthorns without Ramsdale between the sticks.

Quiz: Sheffield United fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Blades transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 The Blades signed Oliver Burke from West Bromwich Albion in September 2020, but which German club has he played for in his career? Bayer Leverkusen Borussia Dortmund RB Leipzig Wolfsburg