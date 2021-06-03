Slavisa Jokanovic handed Sheffield United transfer warning amid continued interest in Fulham talisman

Brian Deane has urged Slavisa Jokanovic to think twice about raiding former club Fulham as he settles into life with Sheffield United.

The 52-year-old was appointed as head coach of the Blades following their relegation to the Championship and will immediately get to work on building a squad of players that can secure an immediate return to the Premier League next term.

Jokanovic has enjoyed success in the Championship with both Watford and Fulham – with the latter coming in emphatic fashion as a team built with the likes of Ryan Sessegnon, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Tom Cairney taking the second tier by storm.

Reports from Teamtalk have already linked Sheffield United with a move for Fulham skipper Cairney, but according to Blades’ favourite Brian Deane, Jokanovic must avoiding rushing back to Craven Cottage to sign players who have just been relegated.

Speaking to Football Fancast, Deane said: “People always suspect that if somebody’s been at a club, they’re going to go instantly for those players.

“But you’ve got to remember Fulham have been relegated as well and there might be some of their players who are more suited to the Championship. So I wouldn’t be in a rush to go to Fulham for ex-players. He’s got to assess the squad first.”

The verdict

There’s certainly some sense in what Brian Deane is saying.

Slavisa Jokanovic faces a completely different challenge with Sheffield United, and being honest, there’s already 95% of a squad in place that is capable of securing promotion next term.

That said, I wouldn’t rule out poaching some Fulham players.

Jokanovic had some top players at Craven Cottage and providing that they were there to fill a specific need, I think that such experience could really help the Blades next term.