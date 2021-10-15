Slavisa Jokanovic gives his thoughts on Sheffield United’s strategy ahead of hosting of Stoke City

It was a very anti-climactic end to Championship action for Sheffield United before the international break.

After looking menacing in recent weeks the Blades fell to defeats at Middlesbrough and Bournemouth and Slavisa Jokanovic will be desperate to right those wrongs back at Bramall Lane this weekend.

The Serbian manager is unmoving on his own philosophy and style on the pitch however. Jokanovic explained his faith in his way of playing when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

He said: “Listen, you can change your strategy. You can keep changing your strategy. But it is important to have one, to stick to it, depending on what the situation is.

“It is our intention to come straight back. Of course it is. But whatever happens, you must have a strategy for a short space of time, a medium period of time and over a longer period as well.”

The impact of Morgan Gibbs-White after the first international break seemed to give everyone at the club a lift however, teams will be preparing for the threat the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee poses more than ever and the Blades must have other angles of attack to succeed.

The Blades still look a little too reliant on a 35-year-old Billy Sharp in the final third, whether that is sustainable or not remains to be seen.

The Verdict

Have Sheffield United had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Higher than Nottingham Forest? Yes No

Jokanovic is right in what he is saying. It may come across as a reluctance to adapt to the situation to frustrated supporters but every manager has a certain style they will fall back on and believe in through all scenarios. Otherwise it would be tricky for them to fully believe in their own ideas.

The Serbian manager has been there and done it after slow starts to the season and therefore deserves the respect of the media, the fan base and his group of players when he goes about things the way that he does. His previous record suggests that it will pay dividends in the long run. Stoke City provide a difficult afternoon, avoiding defeat would be a satisfactory result for the Blades.