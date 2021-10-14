Slavisa Jokanovic fires stark warning to his Sheffield United squad

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has fired a stark warning to his Sheffield United players over their promotion ambitions, as per a recent interview he gave to The Star.

The Blades have experienced a slow start to their first Sky Bet Championship campaign since relegation and currently sit in mid table after 11 games played.

Jokanovic’s men have mainly struggled with coming to terms with how the new manager wants them to play, whilst the lack of a consistent starting eleven has proved to be problematic despite results having recently improved.

Now the former Fulham and Watford boss has fired a warning to his players as they target an instant return to the Premier League this season, as he stated the following recently:

“We can not be arrogant. We can not trust people who tell us this will be easy. It will never be easy. Nothing in football or in life is easy.

“What we are doing now is not enough to be fighting for the target we want to be fighting for. We have taken some good steps forward and shown some big improvements. But we must never stop fighting and we must never give up and we must, if we want to do what we talked about at the beginning, look to get better at everything that we do.”

The Steel City club play host to one of the league’s early pace setter this weekend in Stoke City and will be hoping that they can build builds upon their recent victories over the likes of Hull City and Derby County.

Meanwhile the visiting Potters have only lost one of their last six games across all competitions.

The Verdict

This is certainly a big game coming up at the weekend for the Blades and it would be fair to suggest that the result of the match will be a good indicator as to where they are at in terms of progressing under Jokanovic.

He has inherited a squad that is filled with experienced players that know how to get out of the Championship, yet he still seems keen to nullify any over confidence.

This is the sign of a manager that knows how to manage his player’s expectations and it is through these methods that he helped to get Fulham promoted previously.

As long as they start picking up wins by any means necessary, there is no reason why this Sheffield United side aren’t good enough to be fighting at the top of the table.