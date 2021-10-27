Slavisa Jokanovic fires promotion warning to Sheffield United players

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has warned his players that promotion will be difficult to achieve if they have to score three goals every game to win maximum points, speaking to The Star.

These comments come after last Sunday afternoon’s opponents Barnsley scored twice late on to set up a grandstand finish at Oakwell, something that gave the Blades a huge scare as they finally managed to get over the line with a 3-2 victory.

A leaky defence has been the bane of their lives throughout the 2021/22 campaign so far, keeping just three clean sheets in 14 games and conceding 21 goals in total – a record that could potentially halt the South Yorkshire outfit in their tracks as they look to climb up the Championship table and into the promotion mix.

They have conceded in each of their last five games, something that didn’t end up being costly against the Tykes or Stoke City but did mean they were left empty-handed with no points when they came up against Middlesbrough, AFC Bournemouth and Millwall.

This poor defensive record means they even have a negative goal difference at this stage, with their attack failing to mitigate the effects of a leaky backline and the likes of Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster struggling to get into goalscoring form.

Blades manager Jokanovic believes this record at the back could prove to be costly in their bid for promotion unless they tighten up, saying to the Sheffield Star: “Yes, there are some individual mistakes (defensively).

“But I don’t like to talk about ‘this’ player or ‘that’ player. I prefer, no matter what the situation, to talk about the team and the group.

“If we attack, it is about everyone on the pitch at that time. Everyone has a part in that, through what they do or communication with each other.

“So it is the same when we defend. It is again, from my side, about 11 players. Not individual ones or specific people.

“We can not be in a situation where we are needing to score three (goals) every week to win a game. Because that makes it very difficult to achieve our target.”

The Verdict:

The defence starts from the likes of Lys Mousset and McBurnie, so Jokanovic is right in making each one of his 11 players on the pitch accountable for their defence, because collective responsibility and everyone pulling in the same direction will go a long way in keeping more clean sheets.

Becoming more solid at the back will only be a confidence boost for loanee Robin Olsen who has endured a mixed start to his career at Bramall Lane – and will also help summer signing Ben Davies to settle in even better.

Davies may only be with the Blades on loan, but his future at parent club Liverpool looks bleak, so he could potentially come back to United on a permanent deal if he can consistently impress throughout the remainder of the campaign.

Many would also say the attack is the best form of defence, especially with Jokanovic’s system, and that means the likes of McBurnie and Brewster must step up to the plate and show why the second-tier side splashed out on such high fees for the duo.

Mousset looks to be in good form though so that will be a major source of encouragement for the 53-year-old manager, providing he can stay fit, and McGoldrick showed against Stoke City what he could do.

This depth and quality will help the South Yorkshire club to rely less on Billy Sharp, who deserves a break after playing a key role in their upturn in form.