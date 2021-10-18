Slavisa Jokanovic explains surprising recent Sheffield United decision

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed that Rhian Brewster’s omission from the squad over the weekend was not to do with injury.

The forward, who has failed to hit the heights that many expected following his big-money move from Liverpool, endured a tough international break as he was sent off for the England U21 side.

Despite that, Brewster was strongly backed by his manager leading into the weekend win over Stoke, so it was a surprise when the 21-year-old failed to make the squad.

That prompted talk as to why he wasn’t involved, with Jokanovic explaining his reasoning to the Sheffield Star.

“This was my decision with Rhian, and I was really pleased with the bench. I took the decision to drop one (striker). I don’t expect him (Brewster) to be there all the time, the same as I don’t expect anyone to be there all the time.

“Work hard and trust in yourself. We look at tactical and technical. He (Brewster) will fight and get in.”

The Blades are back in action tomorrow night when they welcome Millwall to Bramall Lane.

The verdict

It was a surprise to see that Brewster wasn’t involved but the reality is that Jokanovic has plenty of strikers to choose from, so he is going to have some big decisions to make.

So, this is something that the players will have to get used to if everyone is fit, which means that they will have to work hard to impress as the boss says.

Clearly, Jokanovic recognises the talent that Brewster has, but this will be a reminder that he has a lot of work to do. It’s now down to the striker to impress in training and take the opportunities that will come his way in the coming weeks and months.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.