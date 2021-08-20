Slavisa Jokanovic discusses Sheffield United’s transfer interest in Manchester United man

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted that he does want to sign Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United this month.

The Blades have endured a very poor start to the season, with the 4-0 defeat at West Brom in midweek meaning they have picked up just one point this season and they’re yet to score a league goal.

Therefore, adding more quality and creativity to the team will be a priority in the next ten days and reports have suggested that Diallo is a target for the Blades.

Whilst Jokanovic was reluctant to explain what the Ivory Coast international would bring to the team, he did reveal that it is true that he wants to sign the versatile forward, when speaking to Yorkshire Live.

“There exists truth in that.”

Finalising a deal for the 19-year-old would be a major coup for the Championship side, as Diallo joined the Red Devils in a deal that could be worth around £37m in the future.

The teenager featured in three league games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men last season, whilst he represented his country in the Olympics over the summer.

The verdict

The first weeks of the season have shown that the Blades are desperately short in key areas, including out wide as they aren’t creating enough changes.

So, Diallo would be a very welcome addition as he has an eye for a pass and an ability to beat his man, bringing an unpredictability that Jokanovic’s side are lacking right now.

If they could get this move sorted it would be some excellent business and from Diallo’s perspective it will give him the chance to play regularly which is what he needs.

