Slavisa Jokanovic delivers honest verdict on Sheffield United’s transfer window

Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted the transfer window could have been better, as he described the new recruits as ‘Sheffield United signings’ rather than his own.

The Serbian has endured a torrid start to life at Bramall Lane, with the Blades having picked up just two points from five games this season, scoring only once as well.

Therefore, there was a pressure to bring in additions before the deadline, with Morgan Gibbs-White, Conor Hourihane and Robin Olsen among those coming through the door.

Whether that’s enough is open to debate, and Jokanovic gave his thoughts on the window to Yorkshire Live`, as he also explained his role in the recruitment process.

“I can be satisfied for bringing some new bodies in the buidling, we can always do more or less, but I need to focus on what’s ahead now.

“These are Sheffield United signings. I participate in everything. We bring new bodies in the building, some experiences, some young and some we have not worked with yet. It was necessary to refresh the team and give them different options.”

The Blades are in action against Peterborough this weekend.

The verdict

This is probably a fair assessment from Jokanovic as whilst they brought in some talent, particularly towards the end of the window, the squad could still do with another player or two in certain areas.

His comments on who is behind the additions is interesting as whilst he’s stressed that he was part of making the decision, it doesn’t come across that he is totally pleased with the situation.

Ultimately though, the transfer window has gone now and the only focus is getting the first league win, which he will hope is against Peterborough on Saturday.

