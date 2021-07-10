Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has suggested that the Blades are considering entering into the loan market to make additions to the squad this summer.

The Blades have had a quiet transfer window so far following their relegation from the Premier League and are yet to add to their squad since Jokanovic took over. Instead, it has more been about outgoings at the club with the likes of John Lundstram, Simon Moore, and Phil Jagielka departing at the end of their deals.

Jokanovic’s side have been linked with one or two potential transfer additions, but it is not expected that they will be making a lot of additions to the squad. However, the Blades will still need to add one or two players to their squad to keep things fresh and help them battle for promotion next season.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Jokanovic has suggested that he is hopeful that the Blades can start to make progress on the transfer front soon, while he also revealed that United could turn to the loan market to make additions to the squad.

He said: “Of course we are looking to freshen up, but there won’t be a lot of movement in the squad.

“We may need to be a little patient for some support on the club side, but at the same time we are looking at the loan market too, which can be a little bit cheaper.

“My opinion is that we need some fresh blood.

“I have only been working for the club a few weeks. The club has tried to help me and tried giving me some information about possible positions that we need.

“At the same time, they also give me some options.

“Naturally, from my side, I try and offer them different options and this is one process that is starting and I am hopeful of some results soon.”

The verdict

This is an interesting update from Jokanovic and it suggests that the Blades are going to need to work hard to make additions to their squad. The loan market is an area where United might be able to pull off one or two quality signings this summer with them likely to be an attractive potential destination for Premier League sides to send their young talents.

It is vital that Jokanovic is backed to bring in at least a couple of signings to try and make the squad in his own image. These comments show that he is keen to be given the chance to add to his options and to make improvements in the areas of the squad he feels need to be addressed before the start of next term.

This summer window is going to be a very challenging one for most teams in the Championship, and United are fortunate that they do not need to make lots of changes. However, one or two sensible signings even in the loan market would go a long way to helping them mount a promotion challenge at the first time of asking.