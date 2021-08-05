Slavisa Jokanovic confirms Sheffield United transfer interest in two players

Like quite a few other Championship clubs this summer, Sheffield United have been very quiet on the transfer front but unlike some they have not been hampered by a transfer embargo.

Whilst the likes of Reading and Derby County struggle to get deals over the line, new Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic has seemingly been biding his time when it comes to potential incomings at Bramall Lane.

Of course the transfer speculation surrounding both Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale will not help and there’s every chance that the club could cash in on one or both, and the lack of funds coming in right now for current players could be hampering incoming business.

There could be deals in the works though as the United head coach has confirmed his transfer interest in two players.

Per the BBC’s Andy Giddings, Jokanovic has revealed that both Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira and Liverpool centre-back Ben Davies are on the club’s transfer radar before the August 31 deadline.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Sheffield United’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 What was the score when Sheffield United faced Liverpool on the opening day of the 2006/07 season? 1-1 draw 2-0 defeat 3-0 defeat 3-1 defeat

Football Insider reported days ago that United have agreed a loan deal to bring Vieira back to England following his Leeds departure in 2018, and there’s an option to buy him at the end of his temporary spell.

The Blades have already had an offer rejected for Davies according to Neil Jones of Goal which was a similar agreement to the Vieira one, however per Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo, the Reds would accept a loan switch for the defender but would much rather secure a permanent transfer for him.

The Verdict

Things have definitely been too quiet at Bramall Lane this summer, and even though United have the nucleus of what looks on paper to be a strong Championship squad, they still need some fresh faces.

Jack O’Connell is still an injury concern, John Lundstram left and speculation continues surrounding the futures of Berge, Ramsdale and George Baldock, so Jokanovic needs some new blood in and fast.

Vieira and Davies would be a start – both are proven at Championship level and have the ability to play in the Premier League.

They may only end up being loan deals initially, but there’s scope to turn them into permanent ones in the future and it would represent smart business for the Blades if they’re able to get both over the line.