Slavisa Jokanovic comments on Sheffield United futures of Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge

Sheffield United head coach Slavisa Jokanovic is planning for life WITH both Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge despite transfer speculation linking them with moves away from Bramall Lane.

The Blades are yet to do any business in the transfer window so far, although there is interest in both midfielder Ronaldo Vieira of Sampdoria and Liverpool centre-back Ben Davies.

United not bringing anyone into the fold yet this summer may have something to do with not recouping any money in potential sales of players as there were several clubs interested in Berge earlier in the summer.

No club has met the £35 million asking price for the Norwegian international though, and he returned to action in a Blades shirt in a friendly against Doncaster Rovers last week, along with Ramsdale.

Despite interest from the Premier League and overseas in the duo, it looks as though both will be available for selection for the season opener against Birmingham City on Saturday evening and when asked on the futures of both players, Jokanovic gave an answer that United fans will be happy to hear.

“I hope these two stay with us, because they are important guys in my squad,” the Serb told the BBC’s Andy Giddings.

“There is the possibility of course…(that they could leave) but in this moment I am not thinking about being without them.”

The Verdict

Whilst it’s been a very quiet summer at Bramall Lane, the speculation over Ramsdale and more-so Berge’s future has been rife, but it does seem to have quietened down in recent weeks.

The cogs are moving in the Premier League though with several big signings being made, and the closer we get to August 31 it’s more likely that teams will be active in strengthening their squads.

Notably one of the clubs that were interested in Berge was Aston Villa, and with their money coming in for Jack Grealish they could perhaps make a renewed effort to purchase the 23-year-old, who would surely love an immediate return to the top flight.

For now though it looks like both Berge and Ramsdale will be involved come Saturday against Lee Bowyer’s side and it will be a relief for Blades fans to see – they’ll just be hoping that come September 1 both men will be at the club still.