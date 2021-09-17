Slavisa Jokanovic comments on Sander Berge at Sheffield United amid transfer speculation

With Sheffield United seemingly turning a corner under Slavisa Jokanovic, the Serbian manager is looking to get the best out of one of the club’s prized assets in Sander Berge and he spoke glowingly of the Norwegian.

Berge netted what felt like the winner in midweek, giving the Blades a 2-1 lead against Preston North End in the closing exchanges. Emil Riis cancelled out the strike in additional time but it was a great moment for Berge, celebrating in front of the United home faithful.

Jokanovic credited Berge’s early season mentality, he said to the Star: “I didn’t have the sensation, at any time, that Sander wasn’t focused.

“When he started working with us, he was always producing good quality and showing a good personality and attitude.”

This is testament to the commitment of the 23-year-old who carried on admirably through background rumblings from the transfer rumour mill for much of the Blades’ stuttering start to the season.

Berge is a top-flight standard player and in that could be a crucial cog in firing United back up the table, one that Jokanovic will be looking to utilise as the season progresses.

They face a Hull City side without a goal in their last six league outings on Saturday and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run.

The Verdict

Sander Berge has stood out in the early part of the season, one of the only players to take some credit amid the Blades’ poor start but particularly with the speculation around his future.

His first goal since October 2020 on Tuesday night was an epic moment and one that despite the crushing last minute equaliser they conceded, should spur Berge on and build his confidence having been heavily involved in the club’s struggles of the last year or so.

The Blades could reach the top half with a win at the weekend, continuing to ride a new wave of optimism.