Slavisa Jokanovic breaks his silence as he lays out ambitious Sheffield United goal

Sheffield United boss, Slavisa Jokanovic, has set his sights on promotion back to the Premier League, insisting he is here to put the club back where they belong.

The 2020/21 campaign has been difficult for the Blades, who have parted company with Chris Wilder and suffered relegation back into the Championship after a two-year stay in the Premier League.

Paul Heckingbottom oversaw the end of the season, but Sheffield United have quickly put plans in place for 2021/22 by appointing Jokanovic on a three-year deal.

The 52-year-old Serbian has now set his sights on winning promotion back to the Premier League for the third time in his managerial career.

As per the club’s official website, he said: “I’m honoured to become the manager of this historic football club and I’m grateful to Prince Abdullah bin Mosa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Yusuf Giansiracusa and Stephen Bettis for trusting in me to start this new chapter for the Blades. We all share the same long-term vision, passion and ambition for Sheffield United.

“I’m excited to work in English football again and I’m looking forward to getting started with the players and staff, as well as meeting our passionate, loyal supporters as we prepare for the challenge in the Championship.

“I want to assure our amazing fans that we’re fully committed to helping the team achieve its goals and make you feel proud. With your support, we can make Bramall Lane a fortress and I have no doubt that your voice will make a big difference to the team after so long without you last season.

“Let’s work together to get Sheffield United back to where the club belongs.”

Jokanovic has a promotion on his CV from his time with Watford, whilst he repeated that feat by guiding Fulham into the top-flight in 2017/18.

After finishing in the play-off places that season, Jokanovic avenged the previous year’s disappointment by guiding Fulham to Wembley and beating Aston Villa 1-0 thanks to a goal from captain, Tom Cairney.

Jokanovic was sacked the following season and Fulham were relegated from the Premier League, before returning under Scott Parker 12 months later.

However, they have joined Sheffield United in returning to the Championship ahead of 2021/22.

Sheffield United’s fixture list for the new season will be revealed on June 24th.

The Verdict

This is a really encouraging appointment from Sheffield United, who have reacted to relegation in the perfect way by appointing a proven winner in the Championship.

It’s a forward-thinking appointment, which is exactly what was needed to shake things up after Wilder.

The Blades have gone early too, giving Jokanovic plenty of time to get his feet under the table before attacking the new season in the best possible way.

After this, there won’t be many backing against Jokanovic delivering his target.

