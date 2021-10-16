Slavisa Jokanovic backing emerges from within Sheffield United camp

Senior player at Sheffield United, John Egan, came out in support of his manager ahead of the Blades’ return from the international break against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

The Irishman has been a constant throughout the ups and downs of the last few years at Bramall Lane but remains confident that they are back on an upward trajectory under the Serbian manager.

Egan was full of praise for his manager when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

He said: “He’s a top manager. No doubt about it. If you could see how much everybody here has improved, you’d be really impressed. That’s why we’re all really excited.

“There’s a lot of experience in this group and it doesn’t happen overnight. You have to earn it. Every single game, we feel like we can win.”

It is clearly a very different atmosphere and style that Jokanovic is looking to create at Sheffield United than what was present under Chris Wilder. Having the supporters back at Bramall Lane roaring the team on is sure to make a significant difference but also in Jokanovic’s tactical decisions there has been a change of identity from the Blades.

Jokanovic has been there and done it at this level so Egan is right to have full faith in him to get it right over the course of the season.

The Verdict

Stoke City will pose a very difficult test and a defeat would be a third in a row. The Potters have looked as likely as any team to ruffle some feathers at the top end this season and arrive at Bramall Lane off the back of beating Valerien Ismael’s West Bromwich Albion on the cusp of the international break.

Egan will be in thick of it trying to quieten the likes of Mario Vrancic, Nick Powell and Jacob Brown, but with Morgan Gibbs-White in the side there is no doubt the Blades have the personnel to go toe-to-toe with Michael O’Neill’s men.