Slavisa Jokanovic at Sheffield United: His one best moment and one worst moment at the Blades so far

After deciding to hand over the reins at Bramall Lane to Slavisa Jokanovic following their relegation to the Championship earlier this year, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Sheffield United would fare in the opening stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

Despite stamping his authority on the club’s squad by drafting in the likes of Robin Olsen, Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Hourihane during the summer transfer window, the Serbian has experienced a mixed start to life in charge of the Blades.

United are currently 14th in the Championship standings after suffering five defeats in 11 games.

Set to face Stoke City on October 16th, the Blades will be determined to kick-start their season by securing a victory over Michael O’Neill’s side.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, we have decided to take a look at the best moment as well as the worst moment of Jokanovic’s tenure to date…

Best moment

The Blades’ 6-2 victory over Peterborough United

The Blades managed to produce a stunning performance under the guidance of Jokanovic in their meeting with Peterborough United in September.

Iliman Ndiaye and Ben Osborn both netted braces in this particular showdown whilst Morgan Gibbs-White and John Fleck also managed to find the back of the net.

This exhilarating attacking display ought to be considered as a benchmark for future games that the Blades are involved in as they were utterly superb at Bramall Lane.

By delivering the goods on a consistent basis in the coming months, United could emerge as legitimate contenders for a top-six finish in the Championship.

Worst moment

The Blades’ 4-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion

Jokanovic’s worst moment in charge of the Blades to date came during the club’s meeting with West Bromwich Albion in August.

Having failed to score in their opening two Championship fixtures of the season, United would have been hoping to produce a positive performance against the Baggies.

However, the Blades were outclassed by their opponents at The Hawthorns as West Brom exposed the club’s defensive frailties by scoring on four occasions in this fixture.

Whilst it is safe to say that all of the club’s players were poor in this game, Michael Verrips’ display was particularly woeful as the shot-stopper was at fault for two of the Baggies’ goals.

Since recording a WhoScored match rating of 4.34 against West Brom, the keeper has been forced to watch on from the sidelines for the club’s Championship fixtures due to the presence of Olsen and Wes Foderingham.