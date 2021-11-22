Slavisa Jokanovic addresses key Sheffield United situation ahead of Reading clash

In the absence of Robin Olsen, Wes Foderingham was handed another chance between the sticks for The Blades against Coventry City on Saturday.

The 30-year-old, who kept a clean sheet against The Sky Blues, now has two clean sheets to his name in four Championship appearances this season.

Olsen, who established himself as number one choice since arriving in the summer, injured a rib whilst representing Sweden during the international break.

Due to the nature and the extent of the injury, Foderingham is expected to have a run of games in goal.

Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Sheffield United players play at now?

1 of 22 Kyle McFadzean? Birmingham City Coventry City Hull City West Brom

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Slavisa Jokanovic addressed his goalkeeping situation: “Wes will be a few games in the goal.

“Sometimes in football when someone is out there arrives a chance for different players. In this case Wes used his chance in a positive way.

“Right now I have a choice between two and when I have a choice between three we will see what is best for the team.

It’s my decision. I used Wes here because that was best for the team and where I use Robin it is for this reason because I believe he is best choice for the team.

“This is an opportunity for Wes to catch it and be able to stay in the goal and if he does a good job there does not exist any reason to change the keeper for changing keepers.

“He did well and we expect he can repeat this.”

The verdict

Foderingham has an excellent chance to go on and prove himself in front of Jokanovic, with first-team opportunities looking lost when the vastly-experienced International goalkeeper came in.

The 30-year-old is a strong option to have at Championship level and he has every chance of succeeding in his pursuit of going on to be the club’s number one.

The Blades will be hoping to push up the table in the next few weeks, and Foderingham will be hoping that he can be central to their desired climb.

Sheffield United possess two good goalkeeping options in Foderingham and Olsen, and if the former does not fully take his opportunity here, it is expected that another chance might occur later in the campaign.