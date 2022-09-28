Slaven Bilic’s early meetings indicate involvement of Watford figure moving forward

Watford sporting director Cristiano Giaretta is reportedly set to play an active role at the Championship club after the appointment of Slaven Bilic with his guidance in the new manager’s early meetings evidence of a u-turn concerning his position.

Earlier this month, reports indicated that Giaretta had been stripped of a number of his key responsibilities, such as working with the first team and being involved at the training ground on a day-to-day basis, with his future uncertain.

The Watford Observer reported at the start of the week that the Italian would be staying at the club while The Athletic has now indicated that he appears now to have had those responsibilities reinstated and is set to work with Bilic following the Croat’s appointment as Rob Edwards’ replacement.

It is understood that the new Watford boss’ initial discussions and introductions with players and staff included guidance from Giaretta, who looks set to play an active role moving forward following a u-turn at the Championship club.

The 54-year-old, who has previously held similar roles at CSKA-Sofia, Ascoli, Udinese, and Novara, was appointed in August 2020.

The Verdict

A lot has changed very quickly at Vicarage Road and it seems Giaretta, who appeared to be on his way out, is now set for an active role alongside Bilic.

The sporting director’s reported involvement in the new manager’s early meetings would suggest he will work alongside the Croat moving forward.

Whether his previous forecasting marginalisation was due to a breakdown in his relationship with Edwards is unclear but it seems for the time being Giaretta has the backing of the Pozzos.

It would not be a surprise if this is not the end of this saga, though, as we’ve seen how quickly the club chiefs can change their stance.