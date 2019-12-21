Slaven Bilic speaks out as West Brom man linked with January exit

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic insists that Chris Willock is part of his plans even though the on-loan attacker is yet to feature in the Championship for Albion this season.

The former Arsenal youngster joined the Baggies in the summer on a season-long loan from Benfica, although the Portuguese giants have the chance to recall Willock in January.

And, reports have suggested that they could do just that due to the lack of game time the 21-year-old has had at The Hawthorns.

However, Bilic told Birmingham Live that he simply hasn’t needed to use Willock because of the form of his current attacking players.

“He’s a part of the first team. He’s not in because the guys who are playing in those positions are in good form, and they didn’t get suspended or injured, but he’s there.

“It’s all about the pecking order. You have to wait for your chance. He’s an important part of the squad, but to be fair there are some players in his position that are in front of him. They have to drop or he has to raise his level for that to change.”

Willock may hope to get a chance over the busy festive period as Grady Diangana suffered a hamstring injury last week.

The verdict

You can understand where Bilic is coming from here as the likes of Diangana, Matt Phillips and Matheus Pereira have been outstanding this season, so there’s not much he can do.

They pick themselves when fit and Kyle Edwards has impressed from the bench. So, it’s just a case that there are so many good options available to the Croatian.

Ultimately though, that’s not what Willock or Benfica would have wanted so a January recall does seem inevitable.

