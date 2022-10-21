Slaven Bilic speaks out ahead of Watford v Luton derby clash

Watford head coach Slaven Bilic has said Sunday’s derby clash with rivals Luton Town is about much more than the three points.

The Hornets and the Hatters are set to go head to head in front of fans for the first time since 2006, and as such, both are looking for the bragging rights following Sunday’s matchup.

Watford boss Bilic says he didn’t know how big the rivalry was before arriving, but suggests he is now fully aware of what the game means to Hornets supporters.

“I’ll be honest I didn’t know that it was this big, and it is, it is huge.” Bilic explained to the media, via BBC Sport Three Counties.

“It’s not only three points, it’s much more than that, it’s like ‘wow’, a big one, the most important game.

“It’s like Liverpool/Everton or even worse West Ham/Millwall you know, it’s one of them apparently, they told me that.

“Then you add to that it hasn’t been played since 2006 [in front of fans] that makes it even bigger and a massive game.

“But, these kind of games are the ones when you are a player and when you are a manager you are hoping are gonna come.”

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Watford players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 NATHAN AKE SCORED DID NOT SCORE

Watford head into the clash having won two and lost three under Bilic, leaving them sitting 15th in the Championship at present.

Luton, meanwhile, are in fine form, winning three of their last five, going unbeaten in their last seven and sit 5th in the league standings.

The Verdict

It’s excellent that Slaven Bilic has been made well aware of the rivalry that exists between Watford and Luton.

With it set to be the first clash in front of fans in 16 years, it looks set to be a fiery clash at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

Watford will hope that a positive result can act as a catalyst and turning point in their season which has huffed and puffed but failed to take off so far.

Luton, meanwhile, will be looking to inflict further misery on their rivals and continue to prove their own playoff and promotion credentials.

This is certainly not one to miss!