Slaven Bilic singles out Watford duo following Reading victory

Watford head coach Slaven Bilic made sure to bring up the contributions of Dan Gosling and Ken Sema following the Hornets victory over Reading last night.

With Watford lacking natural options and replacements in certain positions, at times this season, square pegs have been made to fit round holes.

Dan Gosling, for example, has gone from being on the fringes of the squad to an essential member of the starting XI, filling in at right-back for the Hornets in recent weeks and doing a fine job when doing so.

Last night, Ken Sema, a natural winger, was tasked with doing the same at left-back, with Hassane Kamara suspended for the Reading clash.

“[Dan] Gosling, the way he plays at full-back – he is experienced and he wants to play whenever.” Bilic said on the make-shift right-back, via Watford club media.

“Since we put him there he has been so mature and so good.

“I told him that before. He is one of the reasons why we are so good on the ball.

“[Ken] Sema was also excellent today, everybody was good to be fair.

“We had 11 individual performances that were really good.”

The win last night took Watford to fifth in the Championship standings, just four points off automatic promotion places.

The Hornets face Bristol City in action next on Saturday, with Watford looking to close that gap even further ahead of the World Cup break.

The Verdict

It’s brilliant to hear this praise from Slaven Bilic after the win against Reading last night.

Gosling and Sema have both been very selfless at times this season filling in where needed, and the fact they have done so whilst actually performing well has been a huge bonus for the Hornets.

Indeed, last night’s victory was another big step for Slaven Bilic, too.

His side finally seem to have found some consistency, winning four of their last five and climbing into the playoffs.

With the Croatian at the helm, the Hornets could be in for an exciting second half of the campaign.