Slaven Bilic sends “Premier League” message to Watford supporters

Watford manager Slaven Bilic has promised his new side’s supporters that he and his coaching staff will do everything in their power to get the club back to the Premier League, speaking to the club’s media team.

The Hornets currently sit in 11th place following Luton Town’s victory over Hull City last night, enduring an underwhelming start to the campaign under Rob Edwards who was harshly dismissed because of these results.

Bilic was appointed almost immediately after it had been announced that Edwards would be departing Vicarage Road, with the former enjoying success at this level before with West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies capitalised on Brentford’s slip-ups towards the latter end of the season to claim second place and promotion back to the top flight at the second time of asking.

The Croatian has a similar assignment in Hertfordshire – though the expectations may be even higher at his current club as opposed to his former role at The Hawthorns – with Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr both being retained.

With that, Bilic should have the ingredients needed to mount a serious promotion push, though they are already nine points off the top of the table and will need to play catch-up following an underwhelming start to 2022/23.

He still has his sights set on promotion though, saying: “I don’t like clichés, but everything we do is all about the fans.

“I can only promise them that me and my staff, and the players of course, are going to do everything we can to try and get this club back in the Premier League.

“Hopefully together we can achieve that.”

The Verdict:

Considering the players he has at his disposal, Bilic should be looking to guide the Hornets into the top six unless there’s a severe injury crisis at the club between now and the end of the season.

The Croatian does need to be given time to turn things around if he endures an underwhelming start to his time at Vicarage Road – but it remains to be seen whether patience will prevail.

Having the likes of Pedro and Sarr will give him a real advantage in the race for promotion though, with both able to be a real threat in the final third, especially in the second tier.

Both were integral in guiding the Hornets back to the top tier at the first time of asking at the end of the 2020/21 campaign and with both fully settled at the club with the transfer window behind them, there are no reasons why they can’t thrive.

Bilic can’t just rely on those two, with others including Aston Villa loan man Keinan Davis also likely to be valuable attacking assets between now and the end of the season.