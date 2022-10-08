Slaven Bilic sends furious Watford message after Blackpool defeat

Slaven Bilic hit out at his side after they were beaten 3-1 at Blackpool, as he claimed they were fortunate the margin of defeat wasn’t bigger.

An emphatic win at Stoke was followed up by a defeat at home to Swansea for the Croatian, who was recently named as Rob Edwards’ successor at Vicarage Road.

And, it was a tough third game in charge of the Hornets for Bilic, as Watford were deservedly beaten by the Seasiders, who created plenty of opportunities even though they had little of the ball.

Speaking to the Watford Observer after the game, Bilic pulled no punches with his assessment, as he slammed the group for the way they played.

“It starts from now, with all of us, including me. If we start pointing fingers at each other and trying to find excuses, then let’s all give up and go home. That is all too common in modern football. We got what we deserved today. Absolutely. If it wasn’t for our keeper it could have been 5-1.

“They wanted it more than us. They were competitive, aggressive, especially in the second half. I’m very disappointed. It’s about time we picked ourselves up and started working as a team.”

The verdict

This is exactly what the Watford fans will have wanted to hear after that awful performance because Bilic isn’t shying away from the fact that major improvements are needed.

The side have a lot of quality on paper but they lacked the basics today as they failed to match the work rate and effort of the hosts.

So, the players will know that their standards need to improve and it’s now down to them to respond when they take on Norwich City next weekend.

