Slaven Bilic sends clear message as he is quizzed on potential Watford tweak

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has played down the idea of changing formation despite the Hornets recent struggles in their bid to finish in the play-offs.

A dull 0-0 draw with Preston last time out means they have now won just one of their last eight games and as a result they have fallen down to ninth in the table and they trail the top six by four points.

Therefore, some have been questioning whether Bilic should tweak the formation, notably to play with two up top.

However, speaking to the Watford Observer, the boss explained the situation and why he is reluctant to do so from the start.

“In modern football teams who play with two strikers don’t have orthodox wingers, they play with midfielders there or with full-backs who are great offensively. We’ve done it a few times and we lost our stability on the pitch.

“I don’t mind finishing the game like that or playing one part of a game like that, but to start a game with that? I’m not saying the opponent will be more dangerous towards our goal, but I’m saying we wouldn’t create enough.”

The verdict

This is an interesting insight from Bilic and whether you agree or not, it’s nice to see a manager explain the logic behind what is a very big decision.

You can understand why with the personnel he has that he wants to play with wingers and Joao Pedro in a deeper role but the results prove that this is not working right now.

But, clearly from the comments, the prospect of playing Keinan Davis and Henrique Araujo in the same team from the start is not on the cards in the immediate future.

