Slaven Bilic sends bullish message to Watford key player

Slaven Bilic will not be resting Ismaila Sarr in Watford‘s final game before the World Cup break at Bristol City on Saturday.

Sarr’s importance to the Senegal national team has increased with the news that Sadio Mane is set to miss the tournament through injury, which may put a cap on his performance level at Ashton Gate for fear of picking up a knock.

However, with the Hornets looking to make up ground on the automatic promotion places, Bilic will show no mercy, and given the ruthless decision makers above him at the club, it is hard to blame him for wanting to play one of his best players regardless of external circumstances.

Bilic explained why Sarr will not be rested when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “Why not? Everyone’s going to play.

“Harry Kane will play, Luka Modric will play, all the big players will play.

“We have a game and it’s very important for us, I would like to spare him, of course we would love to do it but he’s a massive player for us.

“You don’t want to think negative; my policy is always if you walk on eggs and try to save yourself then it’s more likely that you will get injured.

“I know the players, and I, am reading about the situation (with players getting injured) like Reece James, Kyle Walker, Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante, a lot of players.

“I told him (Sarr) after the Blackpool game (where Watford lost 3-1) when his numbers were not great that you can’t go like this to the World Cup.

“The best players play every game and play like crazy and are in form.

“And after that his numbers went back to normal numbers, so I don’t want to be negative.”

Sheffield United’s 1-0 defeat at home to Rotherham United saw the Hornets close the gap to the top two to just four points ahead of the weekend, and Bilic is determined to strike while the iron is hot.

The Verdict

It is going to be strange transitioning back into Championship action in the second week of December, with a new season feel potentially re-establishing a level playing field in the division.

The pause in the season will provide a fresh slate for club’s who have fallen below expectations so far this season, like West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough, to put in the hard yards on the training ground to ensure they hit the ground running once fixtures resume.

Bilic too can see the break as a positive, and a chance to increase his influence on a squad that clearly has the individual quality to compete for automatic promotion in the second half of the campaign.