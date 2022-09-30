Slaven Bilic reveals what attracted him to Watford

In his first official club interview, new Watford head coach Slaven Bilic has revealed what attracted him to the dugout at Vicarage Road.

The Croatian takes over following the sacking of Rob Edwards last week, with his first match in charge set to take place against Stoke City in Championship action this Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the match, Bilic has revealed that he feels taking the Watford job is a great opportunity, with the club having a clear direction in terms of what it wants to achieve.

“This is a great opportunity for me,” Bilić said via Watford FC club media.

“I left China after a season and then spent some time with my family and friends after the pandemic, but then as a coach I was starting to look to go back to work.

“I started preparing myself, and as soon as Watford contacted me I was ready. It’s a massive club with a clear direction in terms of what it wants to achieve.

“I’ve spent a big chunk of my career in England as both a player and a coach, so I’m well aware of Watford, and I knew the set-up would suit me well.

“The facilities are great, the structure is well organised, and most importantly I feel the team is very well balanced.”

Bilic’s first match in charge is scheduled for a 12PM kick off on Sunday afternoon.

The Verdict

You can definitely appreciate what Slaven Bilic is saying here.

If reports in the media are accurate, the Croatian was really wanting a return to English football and coming to Watford allows him to do that.

Not only that, but the objectives are clearly on the table.

Bilic knows if he delivers, he will stay on, and if he doesn’t, he will be sacked.

It seems that the Hornets target is automatic promotion this campaign, irrespective of whether that is realistic or not and I think that is what Bilic is referring to.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Bilic gets on at Vicarage Road.