Slaven Bilic reveals West Brom’s intentions for recruitment ahead of Premier League return

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has suggested that the Baggies will be looking to invest in their squad this summer, but spend wisely on players with the right levels of quality to make an impact in the Premier League.

The Baggies managed to get themselves over the line to automatic promotion, despite failing to win any of their final four matches of the season, but a point against Queens Park Rangers on the last day of the campaign coupled with Brentford’s loss against Barnsley sent West Brom up with Leeds United.

Bilic managed to recruit very well last summer and brought in the likes of Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira, Romaine Sawyers and Semi Ajayi, who amongst others played a pivotal role in helping the Baggies go one better than last season – and West Brom will now need to enjoy similar success in the window this summer ahead of their Premier League return.

The ultimate West Bromwich Albion end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

1 of 14 Did West Brom win more or less matches in the Championship this season than they did last season? More Less

Speaking to Gol.hr, via Birmingham Live, Bilic suggested that the Baggies will be wary not to follow in the footsteps of recently promoted clubs who have suffered issues with overspending or in Norwich City’s case not spending enough.

“We have a good team, we have breadth, we need quality. We have to do something similar to Sheffield United, not like Aston Villa, and definitely not like Norwich who hasn’t even tried anything.

“We need to invest, but in quality – quality. It’s nice to be a part of this story, to be a part of West Bromwich Albion, that traditional club. It’s a big success for us personally, but it’s best when you make something that means to the community and a lot of people.

“When old and young stop you and you see how much it means to them.”

The verdict

As you would imagine, Bilic’s approach to recruitment this summer looks like it will be very methodical and well planned, with the Baggies having already shown they have the ability to bring in very talented players but in line with a sensible budget.

Albion will be needing to invest in key areas, with a replacement needed for Diangana who will return to West Ham, while they could also do with another forward who can make the difference in front of goal in the top-flight.

Bilic is right to point to the model of Sheffield United’s recruitment with the Blades buying smartly and investing in players who fit both their budget and system, rather than overspending on players who might not be a fit for the side – and that is what West Brom will be aiming to emulate this summer.