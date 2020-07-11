Slaven Bilic reveals the message he sent to his West Brom players after dropped points

Slaven Bilic has urged his West Bromwich Albion side to stay positive after a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Filip Krovinovic opened the scoring for the Baggies but Bilic and his squad were pegged back with half an hour to go when Joe Rothwell equalised for Tony Mowbray’s side.

The game was then in the balance and both sides had good chances to win the fixture. The result is not one that will have pleased Bilic, especially as his players would have know that Brentford picked up three points in the earlier Championship game.

The Bees are now just three points behind West Brom and currently have a better goal difference than Bilic’s side.

The Croatian has expressed that his side must stay positive if they’re to be promoted in the next three matches.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, Bilic said: “That is what I have told the guys – stay positive.

“I’m not happy with how we played the last 20 minutes after we conceded.”

Can you get 100% in this West Bromwich Albion quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Charlie Austin. 9 15

The Verdict

West Brom have been in the driving seat for the majority of the season and it would be quite the collapse if they were to allow Brentford into second place now.

Bilic is telling his side the right message and the Baggies have to stay positive and believe that they will do enough to earn an automatic promotion place.

The next fixture against Fulham is massive for the whole club, and if they win the fixture then you can’t see Bilic and his squad failing to earn promotion to the Premier League.