Slaven Bilic reveals reasoning behind key West Brom decision in Birmingham draw

Slaven Bilic has stated that Conor Townsend wasn’t included in the West Bromwich Albion squad because he wanted more strikers on the bench.

The full-back is behind Kieran Gibbs in the Baggies pecking order, and wasn’t preferred on the bench over other defenders, Dara O’Shea and Kyle Bartley.

The 27-year-old will be hoping that he can make the squad for West Brom’s next fixture when they take on an in-form Brentford side at Griffin Park. He’s been an important player for the Baggies when called upon, and has made 21 appearances in the current campaign.

Bilic has explained the reasoning behind the decision, and puts it down mainly to wanting more attacking players on the bench due to the ability to now make more substitutions in a match.

Can you get 100% in this West Bromwich Albion quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Gabriel Tamas Marek Cech Craig Dawson James Morrison

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, Bilic said:

“Even though you have got more players on the bench, we wanted to have a few more attacking options and we had a couple of defenders on the bench with Dara [O’Shea] and Barts [Kyle Bartley] and we had a couple of midfielders and we wanted a couple of strikers on the bench. There was no room for Conor.”

The Verdict

It’s interesting to see a player of his calibre not even making the bench for the Baggies, and if he isn’t to make it in the coming weeks it would not be a surprise to see the player look for a move away from the club.

Bilic would have had to have had a difficult conversation with a couple of the players who missed out on the squad but his man management skills could help Townsend understand why he wasn’t picked for the fixture.

Townsend should now look to turn a negative into a positive and try and earn his place back in the West Brom team.