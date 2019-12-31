Slaven Bilic reveals major West Brom blow ahead of Leeds United clash

West Brom will be without two first-team regulars when they take on Leeds United in tomorrow’s huge top-of-the-table clash at The Hawthorns.

Boss Slaven Bilic told the club’s official site that influential winger Grady Diangana and full-back Nathan Ferguson will both miss out due to injury.

The on-loan West Ham man has not featured since going off during the win at Birmingham earlier this month and Albion have failed to win the three games he has missed since. And, whilst it was initially hoped he would feature against Leeds, the game has come too soon for him.

Meanwhile, Ferguson, who is still to commit his long-term future to the club, has picked up a knee problem that is going to keep him out of the side for the next few weeks.

The Baggies go into the clash on the back of a 2-0 home reverse to Middlesbrough, a loss that saw them drop behind the Whites on goal difference – although the pair do hold a comfortable nine-point advantage over the chasing pack.

The verdict

After a couple of poor results, and performances, this is obviously a tough fixture for Albion but it could be exactly what they need in front of a full house.

However, they have not been helped by the news that Diangana won’t be involved because he has been outstanding this season and gives them so much with his pace and skill. Ferguson has been great too but Kieran Gibbs is available so that’s a loss they can cope with.

It’s now down to the players to address this tiny wobble against their promotion rivals.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.