Slaven Bilic reveals key concern over 23/y-o West Brom player

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has urged Championship officials to offer more protection to Mathues Pereira during the rest of the campaign.

Pereira has established himself as one of the most potent attacking players in the Championship so far this campaign with his performances for the Baggies, with the attacker scoring five goals and registering 11 assists in 23 appearances so far this term.

That has seen the 23-year-old become an ever increasingly marked man with Pereira often finding himself on the end of some cynical challenges from West Brom’s opponents, as they look to prevent him from getting into his rhythm in the final third of the field.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Albion’s potentially crucial meeting with promotion rivals Leeds United on New Year’s Day, Bilic suggested that Championship referees need to offer more protection to Pereira who is beginning to receive more and more physical attention from opponents, saying: “Yeah, oh yeah. Definitely. We have to find the balance.

“We have to protect the players. We have Pereira, who is the most fouled player in the league. I’ve seen recently that opponents are even more at him.

“He’s been given less fouls than so far in the season. We have to find the balance, and I love the intensity and the physicality – it’s a big part of this league. But you also have to protect the best players, because they are big reasons why this league is improving.”

The Verdict

Bilic is certainly right to suggest that Pereira has been the subject of some physical treatment from West Brom’s opponents over the first half of the campaign.

Pereira, though, has managed to handle that treatment with real professionalism and has just continued to stamp his quality and authority on matches, with the attacker letting his ability do the talking and often producing decisive moments of quality for the Baggies.

Bilic is fully aware that if Pereira can avoid injuries and remain fully fit for the rest of the season then his side will have a real chance of going all the way and securing automatic promotion, which is why he will be hoping his comments can influence referees to protect his key man.