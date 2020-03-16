Slaven Bilic reportedly reacts as club make move to appoint the West Brom manager

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has rejected an offer from Turkish club Fenerbahce, according to Fotospor.

The Baggies sit second in the Championship table and have their sights fully set on a Premier League promotion.

Having take over last summer at the Hawthorns, former West Ham United boss Bilic has masterminded his side to sit in the top two places of the league for the most part this term.

With such success, Bilic has attracted interest with Fenerbahce president Ali Koc keen to bring him to the club after parting company with Ersun Yanal.

51-year-old Bilic has spent time in the Turkish Superliga previously, having had two seasons with Besiktas, but despite an offer – it has now been reported that he has rejected the opportunity.

According to a further report from Fotospor, Bilic has rejected a proposal sent by Koc, stating his desire to remain with the Baggies.

That will bring a sigh of relief to West Brom fans, who are fully behind the Croatian boss after a good season so far.

The Verdict

Leaving West Brom at this stage of the season would have surely never crossed Bilic’s, no matter how much money was being offered on the table.

He is seemingly desperate for another shot at the Premier League after being let go by West Ham United, and it will be interesting to see how he and his side do should they continue with their promotion form.