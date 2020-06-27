Slaven Bilic reassesses West Brom’s promotion hopes after Brentford defeat

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has insisted that ‘nobody is panicking’ after last night’s defeat at Brentford.

Ollie Watkins registered his 23rd Championship goal of the season as Brentford claimed their second win of the restart. It was a win that took the Bees to within five points of both West Brom and Leeds, but Bilic remains calm about his side’s chances of promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking to www.wba.co.uk, he said:

“It’s not alarm bells, but we have to say that this simply wasn’t good enough to get three points…We are gutted, we are frustrated and we are a bit negative tonight and I don’t mind that. Tomorrow morning we have to wake up and know that we have to do better than this.

“Nobody is panicking but we don’t have to act like everything is cool. We have to do better. We have to be even more aggressive, we have to be better on the ball, express ourselves.”

It was an intense, often cagey affair at the top of the Championship. Brentford though played out a professional performance to get the job done with relative comfort, whilst West Brom continued their lacklustre form – they’ve not scored in their last four Championship fixtures now.

“When you play a derby game and you can’t have a great day, then you have to be aggressive, you have to win the second balls,” continued Bilic.

“In some aspects of the game, you have to be on top. Tonight we were okay in everything. When you are okay, you can’t win those football matches.”

Brentford’s win allowed Leeds United the chance to reclaim their top-spot today, as they host 4th-place Fulham in another huge game in the Championship.

The verdict

West Brom have looked somewhat uninspired since the restart. Their goalless draw at home to Birmingham was a decent opportunity to restart with a win, but now it looks as though they’ll lose their top-spot with Leeds hosting Fulham today.

With eight games of the season remaining, and Brentford looking to finish strongly, Bilic won’t want to give off any anxiety towards his side’s chance of automatic promotion, but they could yet be caught by Thomas Frank’s side.