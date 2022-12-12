Slaven Bilic reacts to performance from Watford man with strong claim

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has admitted that Joao Pedro is on ‘another level’ after he impressed in the 0-0 draw with Hull.

All at the club are aware of the talent of the Brazilian, who had been heavily linked with a move away in the summer but remained at Vicarage Road and even signed a new contract.

And, his performances have been good this season, as he has scored six goals and registered two assists.

However, Pedro had to have a different role on Sunday, as he dropped deeper following Hamza Choudhury’s injury with Bilic’s men already light in that department.

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old was still influential, even if he couldn’t inspire the team to three points, and his contribution was certainly appreciated by the boss.

“We had to move João further back as we don’t have any other midfielders we could have brought on,” he told the club’s media.

“He’s on another level, and it was a brilliant performance from him. He is so good he can play anywhere. But our squad is getting scarily small in certain areas and for the players to get through the game like they did was great.”

The verdict

This was a great individual display from Pedro, who really tried to make things happen for Watford, particularly in the second half.

It also gives an insight into his character as he didn’t sulk about moving roles and was more than happy to do whatever was required to help the team get a result even if it’s not his normal position.

So, you can understand why Bilic is delighted with him and he will just hope that the attacker is still a Watford player beyond the January window.

