Slaven Bilic reacts to performance from influential West Brom man in Hull win

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic heaped praise on Matheus Pereira after his superb showing in the win over Hull yesterday – and then called on the playmaker to maintain his high standards for the rest of the season.

Even though Pereira didn’t get on the scoresheet, he was the most influential player on the pitch as Albion won 4-2.

The 24-year-old registered three assists, including a remarkable through ball for Kamil Grosicki’s crucial strike that restored the Baggies lead after Mallik Wilks had made it 2-2.

And, speaking to the Express & Star, Bilic was delighted with Pereira’s contribution but he made it clear that the former Sporting Lisbon man needs to carry on like this to help the side to promotion.

“Against Hull and against Sheffield Wednesday he was top. Top performances. Not only offensively but he fought, he was running, he was brilliant with his pressing, with his movement with his passing.

“He is Matheus, he is our player, he is one of those key players when we are getting into the final third of the pitch. And it’s great to have him like this. But if we want to go to the Premier League – and we want to go to the Premier League – then we need that from him. We need that from him.”

The verdict

Pereira was a joy to watch yesterday and he really did make the difference with his ability on the ball.

In truth, he has performed to such a high standard for much of the season and you could make a strong case to say he is the best player in the Championship.

As Bilic says, the challenge for Pereira is to maintain this form and if he does, he will be able to inspire Albion to a top two finish.

