Slaven Bilic provides Watford team news ahead of Reading FC clash

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has said that the suspensions of Hassane Kamara and Francisco Sierralta are a problem and have come at a bad time for the Hornets.

Both players will miss Tuesday night’s Championship clash against Reading at Vicarage Road having picked up their fifth yellow cards of the campaign against Coventry on Saturday.

The suspensions come amid a host of injuries right across the team for Slaven Bilic, who will now once again have to find a solution to problem out of his control.

There was positive news in his words, though, confirming that Craig Cathcart and Samuel Kalu should once again be in contention.

“Yeah, the suspensions are a problem that is made worse by the fact that we are already missing players,” explained the Watford boss, via the Watford Observer.

“We should have Cathcart and Kalu involved again, and Kabasele is back and has been on the bench and played some minutes.

“We were short of right backs, then it was central defenders, then strikers, now it’s left-footed defenders. We’re going to find a solution. It’s not ideal, we’ll have to make changes but we have a solution that will be good enough to cover for Kamara.

“Kamara is also a very honest player. His stats are very good, and other than young James Morris we don’t have a natural replacement.”

Watford head into the clash sitting 7th in the Championship, with their opponents Reading in 12th.

Kick-off at Vicarage Road is scheduled for 8PM UK time.

The Verdict

Slaven Bilic can’t seem to catch a break in terms of squad selection at the moment.

Not once has the Hornets boss had his entire squad to choose from so far, or anything close to it.

As such, you do feel that the upcoming pause for the World Cup comes at a good time for Watford.

They can use it as a mini pre-season under Bilic, who was not there in the summer, which should not only give him further time to implement his ideas, but also allow those injured to make a recovery.

Indeed, on Tuesday night, it will be interesting to see how the Watford boss lines up his side, with no natural replacement for Kamara at left-back looking a particularly tough obstacle to overcome.