Slaven Bilic provides somewhat worrying explanation for in-demand West Brom man’s absence on Saturday

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has revealed that defender Ahmed Hegazi was left out of the matchday squad to face Brentford on Saturday afternoon following a training ground incident on Friday.

Semi Ajayi and Kyle Bartley continued the central defensive partnership they have formed so far this season against the Bees, with Dara O’Shea replacing Hegazi on the bench at The Hawthorns, before making his first league appearance for the club early in the second half following an injury to Bartley.

Reports also emerged on Saturday claiming that West Brom rejected a £3.4million offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad for Hegazi, and it seems that had some influence on his absence from the squad on Saturday.

Speaking after the match about those reports, and the decision to leave Hegazi out against Brentford, Bilic told The Express and Star: “It has something to do with that [the reports].

“Something happened yesterday on the training ground. It is not something I want to share or discuss with the media.

“It’s a little thing, but it was something that was big enough for him to be not in the squad today.”

Hegazi, whose contract with West Brom does not expire until the summer of 2022, has made just three league appearances for the Baggies this season.

On the pitch, Darnell Furlong’s second goal of the season in first-half stoppage time cancelled out Henrik Dalsgaard’s opener from just moments earlier to secure a 1-1 draw for West Brom, keeping them top of the Championship table, three points clear of second-placed Leeds.



The Verdict

This will be a concern for West Brom.

You can understand why they would want to keep hold of Hegazi despite his lack of opportunities lately, given the standard of performance he has previously put in for the Baggies.

The fact therefore, that these reports have led to an issue severe enough to keep Hegazi out of action on Saturday, seems to suggest that the defender may not be happy with the situation that is emerging.

That is something that could put some pressure on the club here, since they are not going to want anything to arise that could distract from their promotion push this season.