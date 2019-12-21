Slaven Bilic outlines West Brom’s January transfer plans

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic insists that the club will not be forced into doing business next month as he stressed keeping the current first-team squad as it is has to be the priority.

Albion currently lead the way in the Championship and look set to win promotion back to the Premier League – which makes them an attractive option to potential targets.

However, Bilic told Birmingham Live that he is very relaxed going into the New Year and highlighted the importance of keeping the likes of Grady Diangana and Nathan Ferguson at The Hawthorns as the main target.

“Not a lot, not a lot, but there is always a room to improve any team. We are not panicking. We are not rushing. We have a situation as you know with some players who are on loan; also we have some of our players out on loan.

“We’re going to see. If something appears that is really good for us, then we’ll be active. Holding on to our key players is going to be the most important thing, so hopefully we’re going to do that.”

West Ham have an option to recall the classy Diangana whilst Ferguson is approaching the final six months of his contract with the Baggies.

The verdict

You can’t disagree with Bilic here. Firstly, they are such a strong position that they shouldn’t need to panic and it’s just about making the right additions if they become available.

Plus, he’s spot on about retaining players. Obviously Diangana is out of their hands but they will be desperate for him to stay and for Ferguson to agree a new deal.

If that can’t happen then Albion will surely act but they are heading into the window in a good place.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.